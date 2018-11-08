No Visa, Lapsed Visa Means Deportation within a Month

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Prawit Wongsuwan has told the Immigration Bureau to intensify its crackdown on foreigners without visas or overstaying visas and deport those arrested within one month.

Lt Gen Kongcheep Tantrawanit, spokesman for the Defence Ministry, said Prawit, who oversees security affairs, gave the order at a meeting of military, police and Interior Ministry security agencies. Prawit told them to step up efforts to keep foreign tourists safe and to crack down on transnational criminals who enter the Kingdom posing as tourists. The spokesman quoted Prawit as saying the government had received complaints about foreigners involved in illegal activities and businesses in several provinces, including Bangkok.

The Immigration Bureau was told to strictly enforce the law, weed out foreigners without visas and overstaying their visas and deport them within one month. It also was told to check whether foreigners doing business here were working in professions that are legally reserved for Thais alone.

The Nation

