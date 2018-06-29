Proposed Changes in Road Traffic Penalties

Drink Driving Penalties

An advisory committee of the Royal Thai Police said it will recommend that fines for drink driving be dramatically increased. Police Major General Ekkarak Limsangkat said that the present rate of 10,000 THB and/or a year in jail is not enough of a deterrent. He wants to see this increased to at least 100,000 THB and possibly even 200,000 THB in more serious cases.

Courts can raise the fines in the case of repeat offenses but the police want the power to issue far greater penalties to those who flout the law, even the first time. Ekkarak also said that his committee would like to see fines that are commensurate with the level of alcohol in the blood, punishing the most serious offenders the most.

The committee that has members from the top echelons of the national police is going to make recommendations on a list of new measures designed to help improve the situation on the roads in the kingdom. Thailand’s road death statistics suggest it is the most dangerous place in the world to drive and many accidents are caused by drunk drivers.

Traffic Points System to be Introduced Next Year

Police have said that the points system for driving offenses will definitely be introduced in 2019. But the categories of points might raise some eyebrows, especially for foreigners used to more severe penalties. Driving through red lights and going the wrong way are only classified in the “medium” problem bracket. In total drivers and riders have 12 points to play with each year before getting a ban.

Category one feature minor offences such as no helmet or non-wearing of seat belts. Category two includes going through red lights and going the wrong way on roads. Category three is described as serious and includes drink driving, driving under the influence of drugs, speeding and fleeing the scene of an accident. For these offences three points will be awarded.

Collect 12 points in a year and you will suffer a three-month ban. Get three bans and you will be banned from driving for a year. Get 12 points in a year again after that and you can kiss goodbye to your right to drive for three years The assistant police chief, Pol. Lt. Gen. Natthorn Prohsunthorn, said efforts must be made to amend traffic laws, since the current penalties are considered lenient and do not make traffic offenders’ driving habits better.

dailynews.co.th

