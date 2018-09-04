Public Health Ministry Steps up Efforts to Fight Dengue during Rainy Season

The Ministry of Public Health is stepping up efforts to fight the spread of dengue during the rainy season.

Deputy Prime Minister Gen. Chatchai Sarikulaya says that the country’s dengue situation in 2018 is similar to that of 2015, when the epidemic was at a high level from the beginning of the year. Gen. Chatchai said that there have been over 37,000 dengue cases during January and July.

Most patients were aged between five and 14 and were mostly reported in the central region, followed by the North, the South and the Northeast. He added that 45 of them died from the virus, mostly patients over 35 years of age. The DPM went on to say that the survey has found high larvae population in various areas and urged relevant parties to step up eradication efforts throughout the rainy season, particularly at schools, hotels, factories and hospitals in order to keep the number of new dengue patients below the 10,000 mark during the next two months.

NNT

