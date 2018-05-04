Security Guard Caught Stealing From Airport X-Ray Station

Police say an 89-year-old American traveller complained that six 1,000 THB banknotes he had in his bag when he gave it up to be X-rayed were missing when he collected it. Officers went to the scanning spot, where a worker was searched with 6,000 THB found in his uniform pocket.

A guard manning an X-ray machine at Suvarnabhumi airport has been caught with 6,000 THB he allegedly stole. The guard initially denied he stole the money, police said however surveillance camera footage at the scene provided convincing evidence and the worker later confessed to stealing the money, according to police. The 25-year-old man works for a company which supplies security staff for the airport. He was assigned to the X-ray machine at the passenger entry portal. The worker said he needed the money to go back to his home province of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

He had worked at the airport for less than a month and was paid 580 THB per day. According to police, he said the work was too arduous for him and he wanted to go back to his home province to find another job. As he did not have enough money, he decided to steal it. Kittipong Kittikachorn, deputy general manager of Suvarnabhumi airport, said management of the firm that hired the man had been notified and had been called to a meeting. They would be told to be more careful when screening people for the job. This offence was committed by an individual, he said. The airport’s security remained up to standard. As the American passenger had already left Thailand, the money would be sent to him, along with an explanation, to boost his confidence in Thailand, Mr Kittipong said. This is a clear warning that ensuring the security of valuables or cash in airports must always be carefully considered by passengers, not only in Thailand but worldwide.

