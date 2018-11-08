Solar Power for Thailand’s largest, leading wine company, Siam Winery

Cleantech Solar, a leader in solar energy solutions for corporate customers in Asia, has entered into a 20-year rooftop solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Siam Winery to deploy a rooftop solar system. Siam Winery is the operator of Hua Hin’ Monsoon Valley Vineyard.

Through a solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), Cleantech Solar will fully finance the design, installation, and maintenance of the system while Siam Winery will enjoy the clean energy to be generated without any capital outlay. The PV system will be powered by 3,060 solar panels and is expected to generate about 26,556 MWh of energy of clean energy over its lifetime, enabling Siam Winery to avoid 15,100 tonnes of CO2 emissions. Mr. Archie Gracie, Siam Winery Export, Winery and Supply Chain Director said: “Here at Siam Winery, environment and sustainability are always at the forefront of our minds.

As the leading wine producer and distributor in South East Asia, it is important that we lead by example in our commitment towards environmental sustainability. Siam Winery is delighted to partner with Cleantech Solar, who has demonstrated the depth of knowledge to operate high quality PV plants across different industries and geographies, in our sustainability journey. Through this partnership with Cleantech Solar, not only do we hope to reduce our carbon footprint, but we also hope to drive the adoption of clean solar energy in businesses across Thailand.”

Mr. Raju Shukla, Cleantech Solar Founder and Executive Chairman said: “We are proud to be the trusted solar partner of choice by the leading wine producer in Thailand. This is a testament to our ability to deliver repeatable high-quality projects with our team of experienced solar experts present in all markets. We look forward to this meaningful partnership with Siam Winery to achieve their sustainability goals.”

