Sustainable Home Growth Income

Ms. Pailin Kongpun, the Deputy Mayor of Hua Hin, Mr. Patitarn Intrachoti, from the Social Welfare Division and the Housewives Group have participated in a project to plant morning glory plants in accordance with the policy of the Prachuap Khiri Khan governor. The policy aims to promote household income growth by integrating farming and to develop professional skills under the philosophy of sufficiency economy.

This will mean growing vegetables in a clean and non-chemical household, to reduce the expenses and increase family income. The governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan has introduced to all districts in the Prachuap Khiri Khan the idea that the morning glory plant is fast growing and easy to grow with a strong market demand. This project is called “Morning glory of the governor” and sets an initial price of not less than 15 THB per kilogram. The plant may be planted in tires and baskets for easy cultivation.

comments