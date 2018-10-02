Thailand eVisa to Trial in the UK, France, China, and UAE This Year

The Thailand eVisa will be pre-launched in four test countries before the end of the year – the United Kingdom, France, China, and the United Arab Emirates.

One of the ways that travelers will be able to process their applications is through thailandvisa.net, a non-governmental website that provides travel advice and assistance to visa applicants. Citizens of the four chosen countries will be able to apply online for the Thai Visa without going to a Thai embassy or consulate. The application process will be straightforward and will only take a matter of minutes to complete. Applicants will just need to complete the online form by answering a series of questions.

At the moment, citizens of the UK, France, and the UAE can enter Thailand for periods of up to 30 days visa-free and Chinese travelers can enter for up to 15 days with a visa on arrival. The new Thailand eVisa will allow these four nationalities to stay for periods of longer than 30 days. The test phase will be observed before the visa is launched in several more countries in 2019. The eVisa for Thailand will make it easier for tourists to visit Thailand. Not only will it save time during the application process, but it will also save time at the border, as travelers will have already been pre-screened by the authorities.

Visitors from the eligible countries will be able to enter Thailand by presenting their eVisa and their passport when they arrive. The details on the visa will need to match those of the passport exactly. Applying for a Thailand eVisa will be simple. The first step will be to complete the visa application form, which will require applicants to enter a range of basic information such as their name, date of birth, passport details, and travel dates. There will also be some security-related questions.

To successfully apply, it will be necessary to meet the basic visa requirements. This will include having a passport from an eligible country, completing the form fully without any inaccuracies, and paying a fee using a credit or debit card. After an application has been completed and approved, the eVisa will be sent to the applicant electronically. digitaljournal.com

