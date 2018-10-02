Thailand Rated Top Spot in ASEAN MICE Market

The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) has reported that Thailand has secured the top spot in the ASEAN MICE industry and has outlined new strategies to step up growth in the sector.

Meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) is a type of tourism in which large groups, usually planned well in advance, are brought together for a particular purpose. At the “Thailand MICE Forum 2018: Redefining Our Industry” event, TCEB Chairperson of the Board Dr. Atchaka Sibunruang delivered the agency’s annual report for 2018. According to the report, Thailand is the leading destination for conferences and exhibitions in ASEAN, but continues to lag behind other countries in Asia.

The number of MICE travelers reached 25 million in the third quarter and is expected to hit 38 million by the end of the fiscal year. At the forum, Dr. Atchaka also revealed that the agency has won more than 300 international auctions for MICE events, bringing in an estimated one trillion baht to the country. The chairperson stressed the economic impact of Thailand’s MICE industry. As spending on MICE activities rises, the industry is expected to contribute 1.1 percent growth in national gross domestic product.

According to TCEB, in first threequarter of the fiscal year 2018, Thailand has welcomed 25,291,439 MICE travellers generating 154.779 billion baht in revenue to the country. Dr. Atchaka set out strategies to tackle new challenges. According to her, the country should maintain the top position in ASEAN and strive to rank higher in Asia by attracting new customers, expanding venues, and catching up to global trends. Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Somkid Jatusripitak gave a special address, saying Thailand is in the heart of Asia, so TCEB should leverage its regional connectivity to accommodate spiraling MICE travelers and form partnerships.

The TCEB has set the strategic plan for 2019. The operation guidelines focus on three significant areas: 1) Generate Income and economic development. 2) Develop MICE industry through innovation. 3) Distribute wealth across all sectors of society.

