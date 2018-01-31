Thailand Smart Visa – 4 Year Smart Visa Application

Thailand 4-year Smart Visa Application

A new 4-year visa for professionals, ‘Smart Visa’, has been announced by the Thai Cabinet and will be issued from February 2018. The Smart Visa is aimed at entrepreneurs investing in new businesses, highly-skilled professionals, or executives. The Thai government hopes the new visa will enable knowledge transfer that will boost business growth and bring long-term economic benefits.

Thailand Smart Visa Eligible Industries

Applications for the Thailand Smart Visa will begin on February 1, 2018, and will only apply to the ‘S-Curve’ targeted industries:

First S-Curve industries – Next-generation automotive, smart electronics, medical and wellness tourism, ‘food for the future’, and agriculture and biotechnology.

The five New S-Curve industries – Automation and robotics, aviation and logistics, biochemicals and eco-friendly petrochemicals, digital businesses, and medical hubs

Thailand Smart Visa Eligible Personnel

SMART “T” – Talent Eligibility Rights & Benefits Science and technology experts

Minimum monthly salary of 200,000 Baht

Employment contract from a S-Curve company with a minimum of one-year

remaining 4-year visa, but not exceeding the contract term

No work permit required for working in the endorsed company

90-day Immigration reporting extended to one-year

No re-entry permit required

Similar benefits extended to spouse and children

SMART “I” – Investor Eligibility Rights & Benefits Minimum investment of 20 million Baht

Investing in technology-based companies in targeted industries Maximum 4-year visa

No work permit required for working in the endorsed company

90-day Immigration reporting extended to one-year

No re-entry permit required

Spouse and children granted permission to stay in Thailand

Spouse granted permission to work without work permit requirement

SMART “E” – Executive Eligibility Rights & Benefits Minimum of Bachelor degree and 10-years work experience in the field

Minimum monthly salary of 200,000 Baht

Employment contract from a S-Curve company with a minimum of one-year

remaining

High-level executive position held

Working for a technology-based project within a targeted industry 1-year visa issued and renewable for 2 years if requirements are met

No work permit required for working in the endorsed company

90-day Immigration reporting extended to one-year

No re-entry permit required

Spouse and children granted permission to stay in Thailand

Spouse granted permission to work without work permit requirement

SMART “S” – Startup Eligibility Rights & Benefits Fixed deposit of 600,000 Baht with a maturity term of one-year and upwards

Health insurance policy holder

Participating in an endorsed incubation, accelerator or similar program,

obtaining joint-venture status, or being endorsed by a relevant government industry

Must setup a company in Thailand within 1 years with at least 25% ownership in, or being a board member of a company in the targeted industries

a board member of a company in the targeted industries 1-year visa issued and renewable for 2 years if requirements are met

No work permit required for working in the endorsed company

90-day Immigration reporting extended to one-year

No re-entry permit required

Spouse and children granted permission to stay in Thailand

Spouse granted permission to work without work permit requirement

Thailand Smart Visa Application Process

Foreigners wanting to apply for the Thailand Smart Visa will first need to apply for a Qualification Endorsement. The SMART Visa Unit will check the application for qualification, and then submit to the relevant government agency for endorsement. The government agencies involved in the endorsement process include the following: BOI, NSTDA, NIA, DEPA, NRCT, TISTR, MOFA, Immigration and MOL. Note: The Qualification Endorsement process takes approximately 30 working days.



The Thailand Smart Visa aims to provide the following benefits:

Allows a 4-year visa instead of the current one-year. Does not require a work permit. Gives dependents (spouse and children) the right to live and work in Thailand equivalent to the Smart Visa holder. Extends 90-day reporting to annual reporting.

