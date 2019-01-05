Thailand’s New 1,000 THB Banknote Wins International Award

The first issue of 1,000 THB banknotes of the reign of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has won The Best New Banknote Award at the High Security Printing Asia 2018 international conference held in Vietnam.

Then-central bank governor Prasarn Trairatvorakul holds a sample of the new 1,000-THB banknote at the launching The banknote was cited for its unique printing technology using the optically variable magnetic ink (OVMI), the first of its kind for Thai banknotes which creates three-dimensional moving patterns and switching colours when observing from different angles. It was named the Best New Banknote at the three-day High Security Printing Asia 2018 forum in Hanoi, according to the Bank of Thailand’s announcement. Thai PBS

