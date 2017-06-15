The Lemongrass Restaurant & Bar at Banyan The Resort, Hua Hin is proud to announce that it has been awarded “Thailand’s Best Restaurant 2013” by Thailand Tatler.This is the second consecutive year that the restaurant has been recognized for its exceptional cuisine and service, voted by the readers of Thailand Tatler magazine, the leading luxury and lifestyle magazine of the country.The Lemongrass Restaurant & Bar is a fine dining experience set in a lush tropical garden this stylish all-day dining restaurant serves from an extensive menu of international favorites. The restaurant offers an enticing buffet breakfast, and a lunch and dinner menu of Thai and Italian cuisine, steaks and burgers complimented by a good selection of wines, cocktails and ice-cold beers.

