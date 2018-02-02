Thirteen Thai Beaches with 5 Star Environmental Conditions

Thirteen beaches in six provinces have been found to be of a very good environmental condition in an assessment by the Pollution Control Department of the Natural Resources and Environment Ministry.

The assessment was carried out under the “Beaches with Stars” project for the year 2017. The project has been carried out since 2002 as a tool to know the environmental quality of beaches for better prevention of and solution to environmental problems at all beaches. The assessment is made in four aspects: pollution control; natural conditions; environmental management; and, tourism management. For the year 2017, the following 13 beaches have been assessed to have a very good environmental condition, each with five stars awarded. The first two on the list are located in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province.

Toey Ngam beach, Chon Buri, in an area under the supervision of the navy’s Sattahip Marine Command. Ao Kha, Ang Thong Islands National Park, Surat Thani. Sam Sao beach, Ang Thong Islands National Park, Surat Thani. Tham Rang beach, Ang Thong Islands National Park, Surat Thani. Thai Muang beach, Khao Lampi-Hat Thai Muang National Park, Phangnga. Ao Kuak beach, Similan Islands National Park, Phangnga. Mai Ngam beach, Surin Islands National Park, Phangnga. Laem Tanot beach, Ko Lanta National Park, Krabi.

Ko Rok beach, Ko Lanta National Park, Krabi. Pile beach, Than Bokkhorani National Park, Krabi. Ko Lidi beach, Phetra Islands National Park, Satun. Na Thap beach in Ang Thong Islands National Park is rated as being of a high environmental condition, with four stars attached. The Pollution Control Department has suggested that the management of the environment and tourism at these beaches should be improved by bringing garbage from the islands back to the mainland for disposal, improving the wastewater treatment system for better tourism, and setting up the renewable water treatment system.

