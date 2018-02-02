Tourists Leave Garbage Behind After New Year Holidays

Tourists have left behind more garbage at New Year holiday destinations this year according to the Hua Hin municipality.

Garbage was left behind in major tourist destinations as tourists returned home after New Year long holidays. The municipality has reported that the amount of garbage left behind by visitors has increased sharply during this year’s festive holidays, causing environmental problems. Hua Hin Municipality reported a 40 tonnes per day increase in the volume of garbage during the holiday period compared to the normal collection. Garbage reached a whopping 200 tonnes per day, up from the average 160 tonnes.

The permanent secretary of Hua Hin Municipality, Jirawat Phrammanee, said that local authorities were trying hard to keep the resort town clean, as Hua Hin is a main attraction for both domestic and international tourists. Jirawat said the local authorities hired a private company to collect the garbage around the city three times per day, every day, to keep the city clean. Collected waste was buried at the landfill in nearby Pranburi District. He said that the amount of garbage in Hua Hin is increasing every year, reflecting the increasing municipal population and the growth of tourism and business.

