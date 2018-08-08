Uncle Mea and His Wheelchair Raising Funds on the Way to Chiag Mai

Uncle Mea is wheeling his wheelchair to raise funds to help disabled people around Thailand. Uncle Mea is Satit Chantarungsri, a 55-year-old from Phitsanulok, who has sclerosis affecting the lower down part of his body with severe muscular weakness. His wheelchair journey commenced in Songkhla on June 9th and will conclude in Chiang Mai, a distance of 1,400 kilometres.

Before his arrival in Hua Hin, he stayed at Kuiburi for one night and passed by the Panyanukul School for children with disabilities. His arrival in Hua Hin was on the 26th day of his journey to raise money to help children with disabilities. There are volunteers to facilitate traffic and his fan club have come to participate. People who were aware of the project were eager to donate and support the venture with donations of nearly 1 million THB being received before arriving in Hua Hin Uncle Mea became famous with a wheelchair journey from Phitsanulok to Siriraj Hospital to sign the blessings of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej and to attend the mourning of His Majesty at the Grand Palace.

This was in recognition of the graciousness of His Majesty the King who provided assistance to educate his disabled children for a chance to finish university. The goal of the current journey is to raise at least 4.8 million THB to assist disabled chaildren at 48 schools across the country. This equates to one hundred thousand THB per school.

