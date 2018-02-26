Visa Credit Cards now Accepted at All 7-11 Outlets

All 7-Eleven convenience stores nationwide now accept Visa credit-card payments.

The announcement comes as the Bank of Thailand plans to allow commercial banks to set up banking agents in order to provide financial-service points that are closer to people’s homes than branch operations. Many observers speculate that 7-Eleven has the potential to be a banking agent providing financial transactions such as deposit and withdrawal services, as well as small-amount payment services for retail – or individual – customers. The Visa payment program was first piloted in the Kingdom last year in selected 7-Eleven stores with high tourist traffic, and has since gradually branched out across the country, according to Visa Thailand’s office.

– The Nation

