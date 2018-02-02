Welcoming the Year of the (Brown Earth) Dog

Xīnnián kuàilè! (新年快乐) Happy (Chinese) New Year; that’s pronounced “sshin-nyen kwhy-luh”! “I am alert Worldwide violence is why I’m here To listen to complaints and dismiss your fears To guide you to a more peaceful time To protect what’s pure and eliminate crime Defending the underdog is my game My vision fixed on cowardice acts My intent to stop bullies in their tracks I stand for honour, justice and fair play And will stop at nothing to save the day I AM THE DOG.” The Chinese New Year 2018 will start on February 16th; the second new moon after the solstice. This is the year of the of the Brown Earth Dog and those born under this sign tend to show great determination and could attain the highest level of achievement. Chinese New Year is celebrated worldwide to mark the first day of the New Year in the Chinese calendar, which differs from the Gregorian calendar. It is also known as the Spring Festival or the Lunar New Year and celebrations can last for about 15 days.

The Chinese New Year or Trut Chin in Thai was brought into Thailand when the Chinese migrated here late in the Ayutthaya Period (1350-1767 A.D.). The festival means so much to the Chinese and the Thais of Chinese descent the same as Christmas means to the Westerners. The Chinese in Thailand have been harmoniously assimilated with Thais but they have passed on their traditions and customs up to the present time.

The Chinese zodiac 2018 shows that after the vast challenges of the past two years the following year of the Brown Earth Dog 2018 can be expected to be much less dramatic for all animal symbols.

The sign of the dog is known for loyalty and generosity. Need to spill a secret? Seek out one of these honest souls and bend that expert listening ear. While Dogs themselves may be reluctant to place their trust in just anyone, once they do, members of this sign can make the best business partners and leaders. And while Dogs might enjoy life more by relaxing their exacting standards from time to time, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better or more faithful friend. The Hua Hin Municipality is helping everyone here to join in the celebrations. There will be a grand parade and at the Pone Kingpetch Public Park during the evening of February 16th with a magic show and a battle between the dragon and lion with audience participation, then the dragon and lion procession around the town.

Enquiries can be made at the Department of Education Religion and Culture Division of Hua Hin Municipality Tel. 0 32511047 to 403.

