Add Some Colour to Your Life at Kaeng Krachan National Park

May through to June every year is butterfly season. Kaeng Krachan National Park provides the ideal environment to see magnificent displays of these colourful creatures.

There are over 300 species of butterflies that can be found in the park. At this time of the year they flock together around areas which still have patches of moist ground which become salty and provide the best conditions for butterflies to feed and warm their wings on the sunlight. Later in the day they are more easily alarmed and take to the wing before they can be closely observed. The best time to observe butterflies is around 8.00 AM in the morning although this varies between species so anything between 8 and 10 AM or even later is OK.

Ban Krang camp is one of the best viewing areas. However park visitors can find butterflies eating on flowers, especially, of shrubs along pathways or wet areas, on wet sand and soil near streams, and other large butterfly feeding places. They may take flight and quickly fly off in a cloud of colour when disturbed, but some patience may be rewarding as they are likely to soon land nearby. Well prepared visitors who are quiet and move slowly will find butterfly more easily. Dress to be harmonious with nature and not so easily observed by the butterflies. You will get closer with green, gray or brown coloured outfits.

It is also worth considering long sleeved shirts and full-length trousers for protection and comfortable shoes to prevent against insect bites and the rough terrain. And of course don’t forget your camera. The colours on mass display are amazing and well worth composing that perfect shot. You can call the park for more information at 032 459 293.

