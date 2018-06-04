Thailand Wins ‘Best Wedding Destination’ Award

Thailand recently won a ‘Best Wedding Destination’ award from India-based Wonderlust Magazine, an accolade that celebrates the achievements of the people and enterprises making a difference in their respective sector.

The Kingdom is very well known as a dream wedding destination worldwide. It especially has always been the most popular destination for grand Indian style weddings or local Thai Buddhist nuptials, along with other celebrations; such as, milestone birthdays, anniversaries and family reunions. Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said popular beaches destinations for wedding celebrations include Hua Hin, Phuket, Khao Lak, Pattaya, Krabi and Ranong.

“Over 400 Indian couples tie the knot in Thailand every year, with average wedding parties ranging from 200 to 600 guests per event. And this is a figure we expect to continue to grow in the coming years, from India and many other countries around the world,” he said. Thailand is a preferred choice for Indian wedding celebrations for the following reasons: its proximity to India, Thai hospitality, beautiful locations; a range of world-class hotels, a wide variety of excellent international cuisine, modern excellence combined with a traditional flair, and the ability to serve all wedding needs, according to Mr. Yuthasak. Thailand can fulfill the needs of any wedding party from immigration and customs advice, venues, lavish set up, expensive décor, dancers, celebrity entertainers, floral arrangements, food and beverage requirements with ice sculptures included, plus makeup artists as well as religious officials.

All this combined with Thai hospitality makes Thailand the ideal wedding location. Guests attending the wedding can also opt to extend their stay in Thailand to discover its unique restaurants, shopping, health, beauty, spa and wellness activities and lots more. With the varied destinations ranging from pristine beaches, islands or lush jungles, Thailand is the ascending choice for more and more wedding planners from all around the world.

comments