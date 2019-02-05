Universal Bus Reservation System to be Launched Next Year

The Transport Company plans to launch a universal inter-province bus ticket reservation system next year so that passengers can book tickets through a single website, its managing director said.

Jirasak Yaowaratsakul said the state organisation plans to announce the terms of reference and open bidding for a developer of the online reservation system soon. The bid winner could be selected in about four months, he added. He noted that passengers at present need to go to each private bus operator’s individual website to book tickets or check bus schedules. The new system will list all available buses and schedules to the same destinations so that passengers can make their choice, Jirasak added.

He said the new system will also report the number of tickets sold and the number of passengers. The data collected allow the Transport Company to predict how many people will be traveling during long holidays. He said the winner of the bid would hire an IT consultant firm to advise on setting up the online system, hire officials to man the reservation system and develop smart stations at bus terminals nationwide. – The Nation

comments