Your Country’s National Day

What is the point of being a nation, if there is no independence, Independence is what makes a nation the nation. To honour independence we begin our countdown of National Days for the month of May.

May 4th Latvia Independence Day

On this day Latvia restored its independence from the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic in 1990 which was lost in 1940’s upon Soviet Union’s annexation. May the waving flags be forever on Latvia’s side, Happy Restoration of Independence Day!



May 17th Norway Constitution Day

The Constitution of Norway was signed on May 17th 1814. The constitution declared Norway to be an independent kingdom in an attempt to avoid being ceded to Sweden after Denmark–Norway’s devastating defeat in the Napoleonic Wars. The Second World War ended in Norway nine days before that year’s Constitution Day, on May 8, 1945, when the occupying German forces surrendered. Even if The Liberation Day is an official flag day in Norway, the day is not an official holiday and is not widely celebrated. Instead, a new and broader meaning has been added to the celebration of Norwegian Constitution Day.

May 20th Cuba Independence Day

It is arguable that on May 20th, 1902, Cuba stopped being a Spanish colony but instead turn into a neo colony of United States of America. Only on January 1st, 1959 when Commander in Chief Fidel Castro announced the triumph of the Cuban Revolution, true independence came on about. But 20th May is still celebrated as ‘Patriotic day’.



May 20th East Timor Independence Day

In 1999, following the United Nations-sponsored act of self-determination, Indonesia relinquished control of the territory. East Timor became the first new sovereign state of the 21st century on 20 May 2002 and joined the United Nations and the Community of Portuguese Language Countries.

May 26th Georgia Independence Day

Georgia was declared independent from Russian Empire on May 26, 1918, but the country became a part of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republic later in 1922, only to regain independence following the dissolution of the USSR in 1991.

