Facebook Announces New Tool to Clear your Browsing History

Facebook has announced a new Clear History tool that will allow users to more easily wipe data from the social network. The new feature was announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg at Facebook’s F8 developer conference. Mr Zuckerberg said the firm was introducing the new feature in response to the recent data scandal surrounding the company. “This is an example of the kind of control we think you should have. It’s something privacy advocates have been asking for – and we will work with them to make sure we get it right,” Mr Zuckerberg said.

“One thing I learned from my experience testifying in Congress is that I didn’t have clear enough answers to some of the questions about data. We’re working to make sure these controls are clear, and we will have more to come soon.” Clear History, which will become available in the next couple of months, will give users greater control of the data Facebook stores on them and is expected to work in a similar way to clearing cookies or search history from a web browser.

“We’re starting with something a lot of people have asked about recently: the information we see from websites and apps that use Facebook’s ads and analytic tools,” the Facebook CEO said in a post. “Once we roll out this update, you’ll be able to see information about the apps and websites you’ve interacted with, and you’ll be able to clear this information from your account. You’ll even be able to turn off having this information stored with your account.” Facebook gathers much of its data from websites and apps used by Facebook users but also by people who do not use the social network in a variety of different ways. One of the ways is from the ‘Like’ and ‘Share’ buttons you see on most websites.

Each time a user clicks on one of the buttons, data is sent back to Facebook. Under new privacy changes being to Facebook users will be able to see what which sites and apps send data to Facebook and delete the data from their account if they so wish. At its F8 developer conference, Mark Zuckerberg also announced that Facebook will launch a new online dating service.

