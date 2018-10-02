Fun, Weird and Offbeat October Days

The month of October is full of fun, bizarre and offbeat holidays that you can celebrate,

almost one for every day. We’ve selected just a few that you may wish to celebrate this month.

4th October National Vodka Day

It is by the distillation of fermented substances such as grains, potatoes or sometimes fruits or sugar that vodka is made. Traditionally prepared vodkas had an alcoholic content of percent by volume. In the United States, products sold as vodka must have an alcoholic content of 30 percent or more. “On the rocks” (over ice) is a popular way vodka is ordered. Cocktails with vodka as a vital ingredient include Bloody Mary, Screwdriver, Sex on the Beach, Moscow, Mule, White Russian and Black Russian.

6th October National Noodle Day

Noodles come in many varieties and National Noodle Day celebrates them all. The word noodle derives from the German word “nudel”. Noodles are made by some type of unleavened dough being rolled out and cut into a variety of shapes. Long thin strips are likely the most popular, however some of the other shapes such as; tubes, strings, shells, flat, wide and etc., have their fans also. Boiling, pan-frying or deep-frying them are the common ways of preparing the noodles. They then can be eaten alone, with butter or with a sauce or used in soups, casseroles, salads or lasagna. It is a question as to where the noodle was first invented but it is known that it has been a staple in many parts of the world, including Thailand for over 1800 years.

October 15th National Grouch Day

If you are a grouch today is your special day. According to Sesame Street Magazine, National Grouch Day was created for all grouches to celebrate their way of life. A grouch is described as a person who complains frequently or constantly or a person who is habitually irritable or complaining. It seems that a grouch may be happy (although they would never admit it) only when others are unhappy and grouchy. It is then that they feel most comfortable by having others share in their world with them.

October 17th National Mulligan Day

In golf, a mulligan happens when a player gets a second chance to play a stroke after a ball ends up n the water, out of bounds or just a terrible shank. Mulligan Day was created as a day for giving yourself a second chance or, as some people call it, a “do-over.” Some golfers seem to think that taking a Mulligan is OK any time they play golf, however that’s against the Rules of Golf even on this National Day. However if the game is only for fun, on this special day if you are playing golf this is an excuse to redeem yourself. The question is when to use the Mulligan? Too early and maybe there will be a worse stroke later; too late and maybe you’ve missed the best opportunity.

October 28th National Chocolate Day

While there are many specific chocolate related holidays throughout the year, National Chocolate Day celebrates all things chocolate. Chocolate is one of the world’s favorite flavours, chocolate is well deserving of it’s own day of honor and celebration. One way is to go out to your favorite restaurant and indulge in a delicious chocolate dessert.

October 31st National Knock-Knock Joke Day

This holiday is for jokesters of all ages to share their knock-knock jokes throughout the day. In 1934 the standard knock-knock joke format was used in a newspaper humour column: Knock Knock l Who’s There? l Rufus l Rufus Who? Rufus the most important part of your house. Children often learn to tell knock-knock jokes as one of their first types of jokes, at a very young age. You can easily make up your own knock-knock jokes with just a little imagination.

