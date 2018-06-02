Fun, Weird and Offbeat June Holidays

The month of June is full of fun, bizarre and offbeat holidays that you can celebrate, almost one for every day. Who even knew National Yo-Yo Day existed?

June 7th National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

This one speaks for itself. Feel free to dig into a pint of your favourite; if it’s not chocolate maybe chocolate chip or a waffle cone on this day.

June 9th Donald Duck’s Birthday

Everyone’s favorite irate fowl debuted in the Silly Symphony cartoon ‘The Wise Little Hen’ on June 9th, 1934.

June 10th Ballpoint Pen Day, Iced Tea Day

Two totally different June holidays celebrating cool things we take for granted.

June 15th National Flip Flop Day

Good for the beach or anywhere casual to keep the souls of your feet cool b ut with as little covering as possible. Some people call them thongs; but that’s a bit strange!

June 17th Eat Your Vegetables Day

A good day to remind yourself to put down the steak and eat five veggies everyday.

June 26th National Chocolate Pudding Day

Dig in and enjoy good, old-fashioned pudding like grandma used to make.

comments