Hello Kitty is the New Whiskered Face of United Nations Tourism

United Nations Tourism The United Nations has tapped an ambassador with universal appeal to spread its message of sustainable and responsible tourism: Hello Kitty

As one of the most recognisable, lovable and least offensive characters in the world, Hello Kitty is a safe choice for the part. As “Special Ambassador,” the feline character will become the whiskered, bow-tied face of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation’s “International Year of Sustainable Tourism Development.” Part of her role is to educate travellers on how to be a responsible tourist. The UNWTO has also launched a handbook on tourist etiquette entitled “Travel. Enjoy. Respect”; reminding travellers how to practice respectful, mindful tourism. The campaign was developed amid a tourism crisis in Europe, where disgruntled locals in Spain and Italy took to the streets in anti-tourism marches to protest overcrowding and disrespectful tourist behaviour. “Travelling is a gift,” says a sweetly voiced Hello Kitty in a promotional video. “When you travel, remember to honour our planet. Respect nature, respect culture, and respect your host.

