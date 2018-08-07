Iceland Named Most Peaceful Country in the World for the 11th Year in a Row

In the twelfth edition of the Global Peace Index (GPI), a ranking of 163 independent states and territories has been made according to their level of peacefulness.

Produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the GPI is the world’s leading measure of global peacefulness. The report presents the most comprehensive data-driven analysis to-date on trends in peace, its economic value, and how to develop peaceful societies. The GPI covers 99.7 per cent of the world’s population, using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources, measuring the state of peace using three thematic domains: the level of Societal Safety and Security; the extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict; and the degree of Militarisation.

The institute’s rankings take into account factors such as government functioning, levels of corruption, violent crime rates, incarceration rates, terrorist attacks, weapons imports and exports and military expenditures. For the 11th year in a row, Iceland took the top spot in the 2018 rankings, making it officially the most peaceful country on Earth. Europe is the safest region in the world. Six of the top 10 safest countries in the world are located in Europe.

TOP 20 COUNTRIES BY LEVEL OF PEACEFULNESS

1. Iceland

2. New Zealand

3. Austria

4. Portugal

5. Denmark

6. Canada

7. Czech Republic

8. Singapore

9. Japan

10. Ireland

11. Sloveni

12. Switzerland

13. Australia

14. Sweden

15. Finland

16. Norway

17. Germany

18. Hungary

19. Bhutan

20. Mauritius

Thailand was ranked at number 113, just behind China (112), however ahead of both USA (121) and Russia (154). Somalia, Iraq, South Sudan, Afghanistan and Syria were ranked as the least peaceful countries at 159 -163. The full report may be seen at www.visionofhumanity.org

comments