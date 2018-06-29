July 14th 2018 – France Bastille Day

Bastille Day is the name given in English-speaking countries to the French National Day, which is celebrated on 14thJuly each year. In France, it is formally called La Fête nationale. The French National Day commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution with the Storming of the Bastille on 14 July 1789,as well as the Fête de la Fédération which celebrated the unity of the French people on 14 July 1790. The oldest and largest regularmilitary parade in Europe is held on the morning of 14 July, on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.
Shine Blissful Summer at Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas, 3,500 Baht net per person/ 7,350 Baht net per pair
Mangolicious Creations, Daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Museum Coffee & Tea Conner, Starting from Baht 150++, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin