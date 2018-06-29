July 14th 2018 – France Bastille Day

Bastille Day is the name given in English-speaking countries to the French National Day, which is celebrated on 14thJuly each year. In France, it is formally called La Fête nationale. The French National Day commemorates the beginning of the French Revolution with the Storming of the Bastille on 14 July 1789,as well as the Fête de la Fédération which celebrated the unity of the French people on 14 July 1790. The oldest and largest regularmilitary parade in Europe is held on the morning of 14 July, on the Champs-Élysées in Paris.

