July 18th National Hot Dog Day July 2018

July 18th National Hot Dog Day
Shine Blissful Summer at Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas, 3,500 Baht net per person/ 7,350 Baht net per pair
The hot dog is a food that conjures up magical summer days at the ballpark or at an amusement park. There is nothing quite like the firm snap of its casing, it’s delicious meaty smell or its savory taste. So cook up your hot dogs in your favorite manner and celebrate this holiday right.
Mangolicious Creations, Daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Museum Coffee & Tea Conner, Starting from Baht 150++, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin