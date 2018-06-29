July 1st 2018 – Canada Day

Your Country’s National Day July 2018
Frequently referred to as “Canada’s birthday”, the occasion marks the joining of the British North American colonies ofNova Scotia, New Brunswick, and the Province of Canada into a federation of four provinces (the Province of Canada being divided, in the process, intoOntario and Quebec) on July 1, 1867. Canada became a kingdom in its own right on this date.

