July 21st 2018 – Belgium National Day

Belgian National Day (Dutch: Belgische nationale feestdag; French: Fête nationale belge; German: Belgischer Nationalfeiertag) is the National Day of Belgium. The festival’s formal establishment dates to a law of 27thMay 1890 and commemorates an event on 21 July 1831 in whichLeopold of Saxe-Cobourg swore allegiance to the new Belgian constitution, thus becoming the first King of the Belgians.The king’s vow marked the start of the independent state of Belgium under a constitutional monarchy and parliament.

