July 29th: National Lasagna Day
Shine Blissful Summer at Sheraton Hua Hin Pranburi Villas, 3,500 Baht net per person/ 7,350 Baht net per pair
Catch up on some Garfield comics, head to an Italian restaurant, or grab some ricotta, pasta and Bolognese and whip one up yourself—there are many ways to honour National Lasagna Day. The only wrong way is to not honour it at all.
Mangolicious Creations, Daily from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at The Museum Coffee & Tea Conner, Starting from Baht 150++, Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin