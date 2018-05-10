Off-Beat Holidays in May

April Fool’s Day is over, Songkran is over, but in May there are many more ways to celebrate some special occasions; not always seriously. Here are this month’s off-beat ways you may wish to enjoy.



May 4th Star Wars Day

Star Wars Day is May 4th because of a famous quote from the hugely popular science fiction series blockbuster: “May the Force (Fourth) be with you”. Great ways to Celebrate Star Wars Day: Watch any of the great Star Wars movies or have a Star Wars marathon, and watch two or three of them. Get out your laser sword and practice for the next invasion from the Evil Empire. Have a Star Wars costume party.

May 5th Oyster Day

Oysters are a shellfish found in both freshwater and saltwater. They often produce pearls, making Oyster Day a real gem. Do all oysters develop a pearl? No, but wouldn’t it be great to open one up to find a sparkling pearl!? Oysters are a delicacy, enjoyed by many. Some folk love oysters, especially the “upper crust”. Others find oysters to be an acquired taste. Celebrate Oyster Day by eating oysters, Or, buy some pearls for yourself or that special someone.



May 6th National Tourist Appreciation Day

If you are a tourist today, expect to be pampered. But, wait a minute. As a tourist, you should be pampered every day, period. Vacations are too infrequent, and too far in between. When you go away on vacation, and spend good, hard earned money, you expect and deserve to be treated well. You have earned (and are paying for) the right to be coddled, pampered and attended to.

If these tourist spots don’t know about the holiday, let them know about it in advance. Then, plan your vacation to coincide with today’s holiday. When you book your reservations, say something like “I’d like to make a reservation on National Tourist Appreciation Day, for……..”. They will quickly get the picture.



May 11th Eat What You Want Day

What would you like to have to eat today? Okay, great…..health permitting go ahead and have any of your favorite foods and snacks. Because today is Eat What You Want Day. Eat What You Want Day is definitely not a day for diets. It is one single, solitary day in the year to go off your diet and eat something you really enjoy, Today, you can set aside your dietary “No-No” list. Today, you can splurge.



May 13th Blame Someone Else Day

What a great time you can have on this day. Imagine all the problems, errors, and mistakes you could heap on someone else today. On this day you don’t have to take responsibility, or the blame, for any faux pas on your part. On the downside, this day comes as a double edged sword. While you are busy putting the blame elsewhere, someone might just be putting the blame on you!

May 14th Dance Like a Chicken Day

Dance Like a Chicken Day is for those who like to do the “Chicken Dance”. All ‘ya gotta do is dance like a chicken. While any dance song will do, there’s no dance like the Chicken dance. It’s tradition at every wedding reception to play and to dance the Chicken Dance. It gets people of all ages up dancing and mingling. It puts a smile on everyone’s face. The Chicken Dance is not limited to weddings. It is also played at other social events where there is a band and dancing.

comments