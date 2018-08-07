Some Offbeat Days Celebrate in August

At first glance, August might seem light on the holiday offerings. We dug a little deeper to find a healthy helping of celebrations to help you beat the low season blues.

AUGUST 1ST: NATIONAL GIRLFRIENDS DAY

Rest easy, boyfriends of the world, this holiday has nothing to do with you. National Girlfriends Day honours the lady friends who are there for their lady friends. If you like gendered activities today would be the perfect day to schedule mini-pedis with your best gal pals.

AUGUST 5TH: INTERNATIONAL BEER DAY

Back in 2007, a group of friends decided to internationally dedicate a day to “gather with friends and enjoy the deliciousness that is beer, celebrate the dedicated men and women who brew and serve our beer, and bring the world together under the united banner of beer.” And to that we say, cheers. Or salute! Or prost! Or gan bei! Well, you get the idea.

AUGUST 5TH: NATIONAL UNDERWEAR DAY

Though we cannot prove it, we smell quite the collusion between International Beer Day and this fest of unmentionables. Whether coincidence or conspiracy, celebrating these two August 5th holidays does not have to be mutually exclusive. You may even get a free pair of undies out of it.

AUGUST 9TH: BOOK LOVER’S DAY

Granted, for most book lovers every day is a day to celebrate reading, but for the sake of celebration let’s open up the floor to all interpretations of what it means to be a “book lover.” Perhaps you just love the physical feel of a book, and have no interest in cracking one open. Or maybe, this day is meant to honour books in love with each other. Today is the day to exalt book lovers of all shapes, sizes, covers, and word counts.

AUGUST 13TH: INTERNATIONAL LEFT-HANDERS DAY

For those world citizens who have found themselves in a right-handed-scissors-world, today the world honors your special gift. The other 364, we righties are still secretly jealous. If you were in the UK on the 13th, the Left-handers Club sponsors membersonly areas called “Lefty Zones.” Okay fine, we’re jealous all 365 days.

AUGUST 19th: NATIONAL AVIATION DAY

Franklin Delano Roosevelt laid out the ultimate burn by declaring Orville Wright’s birthday National Aviation Day. Why he chose to honor Orville over Wilbur in 1939 is a mystery to historians, but we think National Aviation Day is a great time to start preposterous rumors based on wild speculation. For example, Wilbur Wright was a figment of Orville’s imagination.

AUGUST 24TH: NATIONAL HUG YOUR BOSS DAY

While it appears to have originated in the UK, the principles of this special day apply around the world. For one day of the year, set aside your frustrations and show your boss a little appreciation with a physical embrace. Please make sure to first check all company HR codes – thoroughly.

