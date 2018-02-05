Students in Thailand Offered English Summer Courses in Australia

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission, in cooperation with Qantas Airways, Thai International Education Consultants Association (TIECA), Federation of Education and Language Consultant Associations (FELCA) and AIS, is offering English summer courses to students in Thailand ages 9-18 years old to study English in a Native-English speaking environment between March and May 2018, as well as explore various Australia destinations. Six Australian educational institutions are participating in the program, including South Australia Government School (Adelaide), Canterbury College (Brisbane), Imagine Education Australia (Gold Coast), Holmes Institute (Melbourne), NSW Government Schools (Sydney), and Sydney College of English (Sydney).

Tuition fee ranges from 148,000185,000 THB per student, inclusive of the Qantas economy return air ticket, shared accommodation, airport transfer, transportation between schools, excursion costs, meals, certificates, group accident & medical health insurance, visa processing, the hosting of Thai officers escorting the students and the orientation seminar prior to their departure. The tuition fees do not cover passport processing and personal expenses such as telephones calls, internet, Australia SIM cards, excess baggage fees and others. Participating students are provided with additional 10kg excess baggage allowance on top of the existing 30kg limits when flying economy fare Bangkok-Australia return. Students and parents can obtain

additional information at www.studyin australia.gov.au/thai, or contact the Australian Trade and Investment Commission at 02 696 4835 or email pattarin@austrade.gov.au or contact Qantas office at 02 632 6611.

