If you are not Thai then you will probably want to acknowledge your home country’s National Day in one way or another. Try to find a restaurant featuring the cuisine, and traditional activities familiar to you. However this month Icelandic food may be a challenge! In June there are four prominent National Days.

National Day of Sweden – June 6th

The National Day of Sweden is a holiday observed in Sweden every year. Prior to 1983, the day was celebrated as Svenskaflaggans dag (Swedish Flag Day) since the early twentieth and made National Holiday as late as 2004. For a long time Sweden was perhaps the only country in the world with no official national day, which may be fairly symptomatic of the Swedes’ skepticism of patriotic manifestations generally.

Portugal Day – June 10th

Portugal’s National Day known as Dia de Portugal in the native tongue,commemorates the death of national literary icon Luís de Camões on 10thJune 1580. Camões is best known for his work on Lusiadas, the national epic poem of Portugal.

Russia Day – June 12th

Russia Day is the national holiday of the Russian Federation. It has been celebrated every year since 1992. The First Congress of People’s Deputies of the Russian Federation adopted the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic on June 12th, 1990. Originally named “Russian Independence Day,” marking both the day when Russia declared its independence from the Soviet Union and the day when, exactly one year later, Boris Yeltsin was elected the first president of the Russian Federation. However, the name was changed to “Russia Day” in 2002.

Iceland National Day – June 17th

Icelandic National Day is a holiday in Iceland and celebrates the day in 1944 that The Republic of Iceland was formed. The date was chosen because it is the birthday of Jón Sigurðsson, a major figure of Icelandic culture and the leader of the 19th century Icelandic independence movement.

