Your Country’s National Day

If you are not Thai you may wish to acknowledge your home country’s National Day in one way or another. Try to find a restaurant featuring the cuisine and traditional activities familiar to you. In August there are five prominent National Days.

National Day of Singapore – August 9th

The National Day of Singapore is celebrated every year on August 9, in commemoration of the Singapore’s independence from Malaysia in the year 1965. This holiday features a National Day Parade, an address by the Prime Minister of Singapore, and fireworks celebrations. The National Day Rally is an annual event since 1966, the Prime Minister uses this rally to address the nation on its key challenges and its future directions.

Youm-e-Azadi (Pakistan Independence Day) – August 14th

Independence Day, observed annually on August 14, is a national holiday in Pakistan, commemorating the day when Pakistan achieved independence and was declared a sovereign nation, following the end of the British Raj in 1947. Pakistan came into existence as a result of the Pakistan Movement; the Pakistan Movement aimed for creation of an independent Muslim state by division of the north-western region of the South Asia and was led by All-India Muslim League under the leadership of Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Indian Independence Day – August 15th

Independence Day, observed annually on 15 August, is a National Holiday in India commemorating the nation’s independence from the British Empire on 15 August 1947. India attained independence following an Independence Movement noted for largely nonviolent resistance and civil disobedience led by the Indian National Congress (INC). Independence coincided with the partition of India, in which the British Indian Empire was divided along religious lines into the Dominions of India and Pakistan. On 15 August 1947 Jawaharlal Nehru became the first Prime Minister of India.

Indonesian Independence Day – August 17th

The Proclamation of Indonesian Independence (Indonesian: Proklamasi Kemerdekaan Indonesia, or simply Proklamasi) was read at 10.00 a.m. on Friday, August 17, 1945. The declaration marked the start of the diplomatic and armed resistance of the Indonesian National Revolution, fighting against the forces of the Netherlands and pro-Dutch civilians, until the latter officially acknowledged Indonesia’s independence in 1949.

Hari Merdeka (Malaysia National Day) – August 31st

Hari Merdeka (Independence Day) is a national day of Malaysia commemorating the independence of the Federation of Malaya from British colonial rule in 1957, celebrated on 31st August each year. This should not be confused with Hari Malaysia (Malaysia Day) when Malaysia was formed on 16th September 1963 together by Federation of Malaya, North Borneo, Sarawak and Singapore.

