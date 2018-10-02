Your Country’s National Day

If you are not Thai then you will probably want to acknowledge your home country’s National Day in one way or another. Try to find a restaurant featuring the cuisine and traditional activities familiar to you. Here are some prominent National Days for October.

1st October China

The National Day of the People’s Republic of China celebrates the nation’s s founding on October 1st, 1949, with a ceremony at Tiananmen Square. But the PRC was not founded on that day, but on September 21st, 1949. The Central People’s Government passed the Resolution on the National Day of the People’s Republic of China on December 2nd, 1949, and declared that October 1st as the National Day. The National Day marks the start of one of the Golden Weeks in the PRC with a variety of governmentorganised festivities, including fireworks and concerts. Public places, such as Tiananmen Square in Beijing, are decorated in a festive theme. Portraits of revered leaders, such as Mao Zedong, are publicly displayed.[6]

3rd October Germany

The Day of German Unity (German: Tag der Deutschen Einheit) is the national day of Germany which commemorates the anniversary of German reunification in 1990, when the goal of a united Germany was fulfilled again. Therefore, the name addresses neither the reunion nor the union, but the unity of Germany. The Day of German Unity has been the German national holiday since 1990, when the reunification was formally completed. 12th October Spain The Fiesta Nacional de España is the national day of Spain.

It is held annually and the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’s first arrival in the Americas, a day also celebrated in other countries. In October 7th, 1987, the name was changed to Fiesta Nacional. Spain’s “national day” had moved around several times during the 20th century; establishing it on the day of the international Columbus celebration was part of a compromise between conservatives, who wanted to emphasize the status of the monarchy and Spain’s history, and Republicans, who wanted to commemorate Spain’s burgeoning democracy with an official holiday.

28th October Czech Republic

The 28th October is an unlikely date for Czechs to be celebrating their national holiday. After all, it commemorates the founding of the state of Czechoslovakia which was established in 1918 which ceased to exist 74 years later, when Czechs and Slovaks went their separate ways at the end of 1992. Czechs went on as if nothing had happened. To this day wreathes are laid, the national anthem is played, and except when the holiday falls on a weekend everybody enjoys a day off work.

