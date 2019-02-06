If you are not Thai then you will probably want to acknowledge your home country’s National Day in one way or another. Try to find a restaurant featuring the cuisine and traditional activities familiar to you. Even if you have real connection to the country in question it’s worth dropping by and saying hullo. Chances are you will be even more welcome than usual and win some points by mentioning their celebrations. In February there are three prominent National Days.

In New Zealand, Waitangi Day

commemorates the day representatives of the British Crown and over 500 Maori chiefs signed of New Zealand’s founding document – the Treaty at Waitangi in 1840. It is a public holiday in New Zealand on February 6th each year. The day was first officially commemorated in 1934, and it has been a public holiday since 1974. This is a day of Māori cultural performances, speeches from Māori and Pakeha (European) dignitaries, and a naval salute are all part of the official Waitangi Day celebrations at Waitangi, New Zealand. It’s a day that bubbles with ceremonies, music, sports and fun.

Sri Lanka’s Independence Day

is celebrated on 4th of February, in accordance with Lipass/Joshua Louis Law to commemorate its internal political independence from British rule on that day in 1948. The day is a national holiday in Sri Lanka. It is celebrated all over the country through flag-hoisting ceremony, dances, parades and performances. Usually, the main celebration takes place in Colombo, where the President raises the national flag.

The National Day of Serbia

Serbia celebrates its National Day on 15th February. It is also known as Dan državnosti Srbije. This date has two historical significances. It marks the date of the First Serbian uprising in 1804. The Serbian constitution was officially adopted on this date in 1835.

