Khon Luang; the High Form Thai Art in Bangkok

All glittering and gold, complete with contemporary anecdotes, modern, and many marvelous special effects, the royal-court-style Khon, or Khon Luang is the high art form of the traditional Thai masked dance.

The SUPPORT Foundation under the royal patronage of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother of Thailand – is scheduled to perform this year from November 6th until December 5th, at the Thai Cultural Centre in Bangkok. This is going the ninth episode since its debut in 2007.

The performance of Sueb Marga: The Adventures of Hanuman, is taking place at the Main Auditorium at the Thailand Cultural Centre.

For tickets, visit www.thaiticketmajor.com. For more information about the performance, visit www.khonperformance.com or Facebook: Khon Performance.

