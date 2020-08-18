1 dead, dozens of houses destroyed as 6.7 quake rocks central Philippines

A 6.7-magnitude earthquake shook the central Philippines early this morning, sending residents fleeing their homes and damaging buildings and roads, with at least one person killed.

The shallow quake struck southeast of Masbate Island in the Bicol region at 8.03am (7.03am in Thailand), the US Geological Survey said.

“There are a lot of damaged houses,” said Staff Sergeant Antonio Clemente in Cataingan, a town of about 50,000 people on the impoverished island several kilometres west of the epicentre in the Samar Sea.

Local radio station reporter Christopher Decamon said he saw emergency workers pull the body of a man from the rubble of a three-storey house on the outskirts of Cataingan. The man’s wife escaped unharmed.

The earthquake was “really strong”. Our people were broadcasting at the time but they just ran out of the building,” Decamon told AFP by telephone.

Police confirmed the man’s death. So far there have no other reports of casualties but search and rescue efforts are still under way.

The quake struck as the archipelago battles surging numbers of coronavirus infections, with more than 164,000 cases and restrictions on movement that vary across the country.

In the city of Iloilo about 400 kilometres southwest of Masbate in the neighbouring Visayas region, residents ran out onto the streets.

“It was strong, dizzying,” police Colonel Eric Dampal told AFP.

“Almost everyone inside buildings rushed to the streets. Up to now, they’re still outside.”

The Philippines is situated on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

