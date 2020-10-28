38-year-old son of Sultan of Brunei died

The government of Brunei has confirmed the son of the reigning sultan has died at the age of 38. Prince Azim, 4th in line to the throne, passed away on Saturday morning.

The cause of his death has yet to be disclosed, but his Wikipedia entry says he had been suffering from a long illness.

CNN reports that Prince Azim, who was the executive producer of the film “The Happy Prince”, had made a name for himself in the Hollywood film industry, where he was also known for hosting lavished parties with celebrities that included Joan Collins and Mariah Carey, among others.

His fame in film production came through despite international condemnation of his father’s harsh rule in Brunei that includes capital punishment of death by stoning.

Brunei has entered a 7-day mourning period, with leaders from neighbouring countries expressing their condolences.

