BUTUAN CITY – A 4.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Davao Oriental province Thursday night, Sept. 19, 2019, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said. In its bulletin, Phivolcs said the tremor was recorded at 7:47 p.m.

The epicenter was plotted 42 km southeast of Governor Generoso town, Davao Oriental province.

By Mike Crismundo Source: Manila Bulletin

