Armoured vehicles rolled out in central Yangon

Reports of several tanks were seen on the roads in central Yangon yesterday afternoon, 14 Feb. The UN warned the Myanmar army not use force on protesters demanding the immediate release of top government officials including their civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Internet connections have been cut off for the second time across the country as overnight curfew was declared by the army.

Hundreds of protesters were brought to the streets of Yangon since the coup started on 1 February despite the army’s instigation of a one year ‘State of Emergency’, which prohibits the gathering of groups in public places.

