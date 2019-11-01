Thailand, Chair of ASEAN in 2019, successfully gained the agreement of all 10 member states for “The Bangkok Declaration on Combating Marine Debris in the ASEAN Region” at the 34th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok. The aim of the joint declaration is to address the problem of marine debris in a serious and sustainable way.

Thai PBS reporters have been on assignment in 4 countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and Thailand, finding out what the problems are and how to manage waste effectively.

‘ASEAN Waste Crisis’ is the new Thai PBS documentary, which tells the story of what Phongsathat Sukhaphong uncovered as he traveled the region, including his visit to the largest landfill dump in Indonesia and his observations of the people who live around it.

To watch video, click: https://www.thaipbsworld.com/asean-waste-crisis-episode-1/

Source: Thai PBS World

