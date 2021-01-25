Asia’s biggest drug lord captured in Netherlands

Asia’s biggest drug lord is under arrest in the Netherlands after years of authorities tracking him worldwide. 57-year-old Tse Chi Lop, a Chinese-born Canadian citizen was seized by Dutch police acting on a request by Australia’s federal police.

The UN Office on Drugs and Crime named him the leader of the Asian mega-cartel known as “Sam Gor”, a major producer and supplier of methamphetamines worldwide.

Tse is commonly compared to the Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

Sam Gor is suspected of cleansing billions in drug money through establishments such as casinos, real estate and hotels in Southeast Asia’s Mekong region.

The syndicate targeted Australia, importing and distributing large amounts of illegal narcotics, laundering the profits overseas and living off the wealth obtained from crime.

The arrest of Tse Chi Lop almost 10 years after that operation’s launch is a major break for Australian authorities.

The country’s attorney-general will now begin preparing a formal extradition request for the alleged drug lord to face trial.

Source: Thethaiger

comments