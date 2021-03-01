At least 18 killed in clashes, UN condemns violence in Myanmar

The UN human right office (OHCHR) has called for an immediate end to the use of force in Myanmar, after at least 18 people were killed in violent clashes yesterday.

Those opposed to the February 1 military coup have been taking to the streets, with police and military forces opening fire in what was the deadliest day so far..

A spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres says he condemned the use of force against protesters, which resulted in at least 30 people being injured and 18 killed.

The Burmese army claims that the parliamentary elections, in which State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was elected, were fraudulent. She was arrested on February 1, along with several members of her administration.

“The people of Myanmar have the right to assemble peacefully and demand the restoration of democracy.

These fundamental rights must be respected by the military and police, not met with violent and bloody repression.”

“Today alone, police have detained at least 85 medical professionals and students, as well as 7 journalists, who were present at the demonstrations. Over 1,000 individuals have been arbitrarily arrested and detained in the last month.”

Source: The Thaiger / UN News

