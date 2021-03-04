At least 38 people died in Myanmar anti-coup

Anti-coup protestors returned to cities and towns across Myanmar on Thursday after dozens of people were killed in the deadliest day of the junta’s crackdown, with global powers condemning the “brutal violence.”

At least 38 people died on Wednesday, according to the United Nations, when online images streamed out of Myanmar showing security forces firing into crowds and blood-covered bodies of protesters with bullet wounds in their head.

Myanmar’s military staged its coup on February 1, ending a decade-long experiment with democracy and triggering a mass uprising the junta has increasingly sought to quash with lethal force.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for an “immediate end of the repression in Myanmar.”

More than 50 people have been killed since the military takeover, UN envoy to Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener told reporters.

On Thursday, protesters hit the streets again in Rangoon and Mandalay, the nation’s two biggest cities, as well as other towns have been hotspots for unrest.

“It’s dangerous to be here after about 9:30am. They are shooting in the streets,” one food vendor in Rangoon told AFP on Thursday morning.

Source: Bangkok Post

