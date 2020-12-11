Australian scientists develop genome sequencing to trace Covid-19 cases within four hours

Australian medical scientists have announced that they had developed a rapid genome sequencing method that would cut to within four hours, which reduces the time it takes to detect the source of Coronavirus cases, which be able to control the epidemic in the future faster and more efficiently.

Genome sequencing can help scientists to monitor even minor viral changes, both nationally and internationally scale, to understand how the spread of infection and provide insight into how different cases are related.

Ira Deveson, a scientist at the Garvan Institute of Medical Research, in collaboration with the University of New South Wales explains rapid work is the heart of unraveling the secret of the coronavirus to make control and prevention possible in a timely and effective manner. “When a new ‘mystery’ coronavirus case is identified, every minute counts,” said Ira

Genome testing helps scientists to track the source of mystery cases, the ones whose source of infection remains unknown. But results took over 24 hours.

The genome of the coronavirus contains about 30,000 letters in length, it’s tiny when compared to human DNA, which is 3 billion letters in length. When the virus enters the human body then the virus can alter the host’s genetic molecule as it replicates itself inside them.

Rowena Bull, a scientist at the University of New South Wales said the identifying genetic difference in the virus allows us to identify which cases of infection are linked and make the monitoring to prevent the spread to be more effective.

Australia has largely avoided the high number of cases and deaths from the virus compared with other developed countries, cautiously easing restrictions after reporting zero local Covid-19 cases for the past several days.

Australia has reported a total just under of 28,000 COVID-19 cases, 908 deaths, and there are fewer than 50 active cases remaining, most returned from abroad and are in quarantine.

Source: REUTERS

comments