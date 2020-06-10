Cambodia requires foreigners to shoulder Covid-19 test, quarantine and other expenses

Cambodia has required foreigners to pay for their own Covid-19 lab test, quarantine and treatment services, Finance Minister Aun Pornmoniroth announced last Monday. The move was made at the request of the Health Ministry.

Under the kingdom’s health measures, all travellers, both Cambodians and foreigners, who travelled to Cambodia will be transferred to waiting centres near the airport for Covid-19 lab tests. Foreigners are required to pay $5 for a single trip between airport and the waiting centre, $100 for the test, $30 a day for hotel room and/or the waiting centre for their test results.

Any passenger tested positive for Covid-19, the rest of the passengers in the same group will be quarantined for the next 14 days, and each of them will have to pay 100 dollars per test and 84 dollars a day for hotel or quarantine facility, meals, laundry and sanitary services, doctor’s and security services.

In case of death of a Covid-19 patient, the cremation service is $1,500 and will be shouldered by the victim’s relative after notification through their embassy.

The issuance of a Covid-19 health certificate is another $30.

Cambodia has so far confirmed a total of 126 cases with 124 patients have recovered and two others remained in the hospital.

Source: Xinhua

