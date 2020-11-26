Chatroom sex abuse leader jailed for 40 years

A South Korean court has sentenced the leader of one of the biggest online sex abuse rings to 40 years in jail.

Cho Ju-bin was found guilty of operating a group that forced girls into sharing sexual videos that were then posted in pay-to-view chatrooms. 10,000 people used the chatrooms with some paying up to $1,200 for entrance.

16 underage girls and 74 people were exploited. The Seoul Central District Court on Thursday said the ringleader has widely distributed sexually abusive by luring and blackmailing many victims.

Cho Ju-bin criminal syndicate marketed the videos it acquired through blackmail to secret chatrooms on the Telegram app.

80,000 letters of petitions were dropped off at the court urging judges to punish the gang. On Thursday the 40-year jail term announced but falls short of the life sentence sought by prosecutors.

Source: BBC News

comments