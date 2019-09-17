Chiang Mai Zoo’s loveable panda ‘Chuang Chuang’ died

The giant panda ‘Chuang Chuang’, of Chiang Mai Zoo, has died at the age of 19, the zoo director announced yesterday.

Normally, under proper environment, climate and supervision, pandas have a life span of 20 years.

Zoo keepers said that Chuang Chuang took a short walk after his Sunday meal, before he collapsed. Medical staffs tried to retrieve him, but he never gained conscious.

Chuang Chuang was born in China on August 6, 2000 in captivity; before he was transferred to Chiang Mai Zoo as a symbol of bilateral friendship between China and Thailand in 2003.

‘Lin Hui’ the female panda was cross-breed with Chuang Chuang’s sperm, resulting to the birth of ‘Lin Ping’, the world’s first panda to be born in a tropical climate, on May 27, 2009.

By Hua Hin Today